Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jess Browder
Directive

Email Success Platform | Landing Page

Jess Browder
Directive
Jess Browder for Directive
Hire Us
  • Save
Email Success Platform | Landing Page marketing email saas ux ui landing page b2b web design web ppc cro
Download color palette

Our client needed a better-organized page that spoke to all of the features of their email marketing platform. For this, we broke out the highlights of each main UVP, utilized more focused product imagery, and got rid of the superfluous information that was bogging down the original page.

Email Marketing LP.png
8 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Directive
Directive
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Directive

View profile
    • Like