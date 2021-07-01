Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julien Daguet

BloodBook - The Hemophilia Social Network

Julien Daguet
Julien Daguet
  • Save
BloodBook - The Hemophilia Social Network dashboard web social network red blood
Download color palette

Hey ! Long time no see o/

I made this screen to illustrate what could be a social media for people suffering of Hemophilia. Hope you like it !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Julien Daguet
Julien Daguet

More by Julien Daguet

View profile
    • Like