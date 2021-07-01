PetMate - Animal Shelter App

A concept of a PetMate app, which supports animal shelters and helps to connect animals with their potential human family.

Designed by: https://dribbble.com/mmaks

Animated by: me

_

We're always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact us at growth@withintent.com

Press "L" for love!

If you're curious about work, visit us on FB, LI, IG, Behance and our website.