PetMate - Animal Shelter App

PetMate - Animal Shelter App ui ux app pet app pets animals dogs minimalism uiux ui ui design design uidesign animation
  1. Animation1.mp4
  2. Static1.png

A concept of a PetMate app, which supports animal shelters and helps to connect animals with their potential human family.
Designed by: https://dribbble.com/mmaks
Animated by: me
