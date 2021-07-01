Generative Patterns Collection/ June 2021

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! We are excited to share with you our June collection of patterns on Behance 🔥🔥🔥. You can appreciate how the backgrounds look, as well as the shapes on various printed materials such as posters, stamps, stickers, and much more:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122433799/Generative-Patterns-June-2021