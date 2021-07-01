Turja Sen Das Partho

Aevei Website Design 2021

Aevei Website Design 2021 website concept homepagedesign agency website website design branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation webdesign logo illustration design dribbble website homepage design homepage landing page turjadesign
Hello People! 🤗
This is the website exploration which name is Aevei. I will upload responsive as well. Stay tuned with me
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Hope you will like this design.
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
Skype | Facebook | Behance

👋🏻 Interface Designer
