Take a break, and drink a coffee.

Take a break, and drink a coffee.
I'm waiting for my thesis exam and I think I need a break for a cup of coffee. I learned this illustration from the Digital Art Creation youtube channel.

src: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUD6-E6wu20&list=PL4E2ORj8UadIh1I3ENQJFGpjxxjWdGrWs

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
