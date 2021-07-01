Take a break, and drink a coffee.

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm waiting for my thesis exam and I think I need a break for a cup of coffee. I learned this illustration from the Digital Art Creation youtube channel.
src: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUD6-E6wu20&list=PL4E2ORj8UadIh1I3ENQJFGpjxxjWdGrWs