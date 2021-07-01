Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kanbaany - Dark Mode

Kanbaany - Dark Mode task management productivity kanban board dark mode systems design systems design components components kanban design system component dark mode
Worked on it last weekend but never got the chance to post it since it has been a really busy week, but here we go with another shot in dark mode.

By now it should be evident I am a big fan of it 😁😻

