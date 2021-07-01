Malaz Foundation Client Work

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I'm absolutely thrilled to share new branding project For Malaz Foundation. Malaz Foundation is a Non-profit organisation based in Jammu & Kashmir.
Any feedback is welcome..
If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your
valuable 'COMMENT'. Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me on #Instgarm. https://lnkd.in/ecW2HCC
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
I'm currently open to new freelance opportunities:
info@rubaitulazad.com
https://rubaitulazad.com