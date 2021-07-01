Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sheikh Tamara Akther

Food Home Page

Sheikh Tamara Akther
Sheikh Tamara Akther
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Home Page top desigh ux graphic design delivery marketing business service home page header restaurant healthy food branding design ui creative website trending design landing page web design
Food Home Page top desigh ux graphic design delivery marketing business service home page header restaurant healthy food branding design ui creative website trending design landing page web design
Download color palette
  1. Food Mockup.jpg
  2. Food Home Page.jpg

Hey Guys!!!
Today I am sharing a Home Page of a website about Food. Wanna see other pages? then follow me.

Work Inquiry
Sheikh.ttoma@gmail.com

Follow Me
Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin

Sheikh Tamara Akther
Sheikh Tamara Akther
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sheikh Tamara Akther

View profile
    • Like