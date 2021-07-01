Ethan McGonigle

Summer

Summer calm birds sunrise sunset sky sea ocean palm trees girl beach sun summer meditation illustration flat colour vector art illustrator design
How's everyone's summer been so far? ☀️

Mindfulness every day helps move you closer to overall goals in life - a calm mind allows you to think more clearly and a calm body allows you to focus 🧘🏾‍♀️

One technique often used to practice mindfulness is meditation; there are some wonderful resources out there to aid this practice 🧠

This was an illustration I created for the mindfulness feature in my app Habiits, how does it make you feel?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below 💭

