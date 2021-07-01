🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
How's everyone's summer been so far? ☀️
Mindfulness every day helps move you closer to overall goals in life - a calm mind allows you to think more clearly and a calm body allows you to focus 🧘🏾♀️
One technique often used to practice mindfulness is meditation; there are some wonderful resources out there to aid this practice 🧠
This was an illustration I created for the mindfulness feature in my app Habiits, how does it make you feel?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments below 💭