Logo Design - Clove Dental Care Clinic

Logo Design - Clove Dental Care Clinic identity brand company logo stationary logo designer logo design branding graphic design logo
Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Thank you

