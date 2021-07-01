Aminul

Home page

Aminul
Aminul
  • Save
Home page technology app design website landing page landing page landing page design ui illustration design landingpage adobe photoshop web design mobile app design branding logo graphic design motion graphics 3d animation
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

Here is complete work. I enjoy a lot to do this Work . Let me know your feedback & press the like button.

If you have any UI/UX related project ping me here:

aminuluiux@gmail.com |
-----------
Follow me on

Thanks!

Aminul
Aminul

More by Aminul

View profile
    • Like