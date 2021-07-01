HEREON™ – Logo, Identity, Brand Narrative

The symbol represents the brand development process as a whole. The three (3) blocks symbolize the three (3) core foundations of a brand – strategy, identity, and management. While the upper part represents the desired result taking the brand further.

Also, it resembles a house with the blocks as the foundation and the arrow serves as the roof. Just like in building a house, it has to have a solid foundation to prevent it to collapse and a roof for protection.

Furthermore, it symbolizes racing. In this case, a brand race competing in the market.

The colors were inspired from dawn time. Wherein the founder’s most creative time of the day. It gives the feeling of calmness and energy which boosts our creativity.

When the darkness and light are competing it produces a Deep Navy Blue color, and as the sun rises it releases Deep Yellow and Red Orange colors.

===================

Brands’ pursuit to be known in the market is the ultimate goal. But they need to start it somewhere before taking it further.

That is why we exist from HEREON™. To serve as the starting point, from HERE, ONwards.

Brands with unique identities are destined to be known, let’s create your own. – start it from HEREON™.

We envision being the house of known brands, where they will rise and lead the race.

We want to develop a brand with a solid foundation – Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, and Brand Management

We want to maintain these values towards our works – Professionalism, Creativity, and Passion

BE KNOWN! – start it from HEREON™