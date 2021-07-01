Home Rental App UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbble!
I would like to share Home Rental Conceptual App Design.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome