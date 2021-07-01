HEREON™ – Logo, Brand Name

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HEREON™ was developed last May 2021 while I was trying to build my Brand Story and clarifying my Brand Message, as a Logo & Brand Identity Designer for one (1) year now, with the guide of Donald Miller’s book “Building A StoryBrand”. To design an effective Brand Identity, I realize that it has to have a great Brand Strategy and make sure it will be executed properly through Brand Management.

It is a rebrand from my given name. I set a bigger goal on my journey of becoming a freelancer and pursuing my dream to become an Entrepreneur. I wanted to come up with a new name that is ownable, easy to remember, and with a purpose to make an impact.

At first, I tried a shorter version of my name “Herns” but it is somewhat associated with a disease upon searching it online. So I tried another name “Hern” which means an archaic term for a “Heron”, a long-legged bird. But, I find it not suitable for my brand’s vision.

However, it leads me to the word “HEREON™” as they sounded almost the same. It was defined as “from this point” by the Cambridge Dictionary. It can also be a combination of the two words “Here” and “Onwards” relevant to my brand’s vision. Also, I can instantly imagine how I could leverage and integrate it for future marketing campaigns which makes it appropriate.

It was officially registered last June 19, 2021.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
