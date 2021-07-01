Irina Dakota

Daily UI 010 Social Sharing

Irina Dakota
Irina Dakota
  • Save
Daily UI 010 Social Sharing social sharing social dailyui
Download color palette

This is a concept design for social sharing within Daily UI challenge. Share button morphs into an X icon that expands the sharing options.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Irina Dakota
Irina Dakota

More by Irina Dakota

View profile
    • Like