Mike Clarke

Mike Clarke
Mike Clarke
Cabin on a lake landscape lake cottage cabin ipad doodle drawing sketch illustration procreate
  1. cabin-color.jpg
  2. cabin-rough.jpg

This was a quick procreate sketch to try out some color. Up until this week I've never used the app or done a full color image before. It's still lacking a lot of detail but I'll save it for the next sketch.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Mike Clarke
Mike Clarke
Creative Director @YYZDesign
