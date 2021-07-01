Introducing Beautiful Freak, a fun, bold, quirky display typeface oozing with personality.

It has a happy, lively appearance with a slight street vibe edge. Each glyph was hand-drawn by my good self, so it has imperfections, irregular outlines, and the glyphs are having a party over the baseline.

Its shapes are not perfect; they are quirky, giving it a charmingly handmade look and feel.

https://simonstratford.com/shop/fonts/beautiful-freak-font