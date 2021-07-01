Beautiful Freak Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Beautiful Freak, a fun, bold, quirky display typeface oozing with personality.
It has a happy, lively appearance with a slight street vibe edge. Each glyph was hand-drawn by my good self, so it has imperfections, irregular outlines, and the glyphs are having a party over the baseline.
Its shapes are not perfect; they are quirky, giving it a charmingly handmade look and feel.
