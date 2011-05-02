Fraser Davidson

Gorillas Logo Concept

Gorillas Logo Concept gorillas logo concept sports football
A logo concept from my series 'How To Draw Sports Logos'. The video for which can be found here: http://youtu.be/i1fTwwczL48

Posted on May 2, 2011
