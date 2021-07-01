Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Watch Store: micro interaction and page transition

The Watch Store: micro interaction and page transition animation ecommerce webdesign design visual design ui ux
Quick animation of the user adding product to the wishlist, and then clicking in it to single product view.
You can see this project in more detail in Behance.

Hope you guys enjoy it and give you some inspiration.🤟

design - figma
animation - After Effects

hello@uibarbosa.com

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
