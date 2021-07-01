Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GERMANY V ENGLAND / EURO 2021

GERMANY V ENGLAND / EURO 2021
Artwork for this epic match. Alot of history, subplots whenever these 2 nations play and it's always an added extra during the knockout phase. Artwork, concept, typography all handled by myself.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Creative Director: Focus on UI & Branding
