Subrata Das

Eight Logo Marks

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Eight Logo Marks custom logo typography lettermark childcare kids logo burger tech logo monkey blackberry print design illustrator brand identity logodesign logo branding
Download color palette

Custom Logo Exploration Marks using the number eight. Hope you enjoy it.

Currently, I am looking for logo & branding projects.

Business inquiry: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks

Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like