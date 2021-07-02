A one-stop wallet for all your finances

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today we give you another finance-related project - a sleek wallet that keeps track of all your balances scattered around different services, accounts, and currencies. A true one-stop for your entire savings reports.
In our vision, we favored simplicity over everything else. There are many apps that give you extensive analysis of your budget - limits, notifications, and other frills. They often get overwhelming, messy, and simply ugly. We wanted to break away from this trend and create something really clean, easy to use and great to look at.
How did we do? Let us know in the comments!
Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski
