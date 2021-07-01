July is up, and that means that Independence Day in the USA is just around the corner. And that's what a new episode from our illustration set about family moments is devoted to. Catch the festive vibe, congrats to everyone who are preparing to celebrate it. Happy Independence Day!

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook