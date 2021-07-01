Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo animation for the Dominanta agency

Logo animation for the Dominanta agency logomotion branddesign logodesign branding logoanimation logo motiondesign motion animation
Logo animation for the leading real estate agency Dominanta. Based in Odessa
animation by motion.pattern (https://www.instagram.com/p/CKWRBCkiqVU/)
brand identity by Worth Agency (https://www.instagram.com/vvorthagram/)

