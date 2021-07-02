3D flower 🌸

Today we are at Forward Festival to present our first mini-film in 3D all around the Ikebana practise of flower balance! 🌸

Find out the project on our website and Behance.

Creative Direction @ile_no + Design & 3D Modelling @zofiabuti + 3D Design & Animation @meo85 + 2D Animation Lead @laurenitulunic+ 2D Animation @davecubitt + Sound Design @rocketaudiostudio + Portfolio update @ciofanadrago