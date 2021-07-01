Evan Stremke

Milwaukee Bucks 2022 "City Edition" Concept

Milwaukee Bucks 2022 "City Edition" Concept giannis blue yellow graphic design branding bucks milwaukee nba concept sports basketball jersey apparel
Do you think the Milwaukee Bucks would go for this concept jersey design? The design of the “M” is inspired by an iconic illustration from an 1898 book about Milwaukee, as well as the People’s Flag of Milwaukee. Perhaps their 2022 City Edition?

Made with a mockup file from SportsTemplates.net

