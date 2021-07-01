Milwaukee Bucks 2022 "City Edition" Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Do you think the Milwaukee Bucks would go for this concept jersey design? The design of the “M” is inspired by an iconic illustration from an 1898 book about Milwaukee, as well as the People’s Flag of Milwaukee. Perhaps their 2022 City Edition?
Made with a mockup file from SportsTemplates.net