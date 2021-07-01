Hefty shades of Grey - Dark Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Folks!
This is a re-design of Garmin App! The main focus of this design was to learn how Dark theme works and how to apply hierarchy in Dark Theme.
Have any feedback? Leave a comment.
Feel free to share & press "L" if you like it !!
Cheers! ✨