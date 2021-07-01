Happy Bobby Bonilla Day

Remember to hug a #mets fan, they need it.

In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla's contract.

However, instead of paying Bonilla the $5.9 million at the time, the Mets agreed to make annual payments of nearly $1.2 million for 25 years starting July 1, 2011, including a negotiated 8% interest.

At the time, Mets ownership was invested in a Bernie Madoff account that promised double-digit returns, and the Mets were poised to make a significant profit if the Madoff account delivered,

but that did not work out……

To make matters worse, Bobby Bonilla’s tenure as a Met was mediocre at best.