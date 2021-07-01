Victoria Taiwo

Food Delivery App

Victoria Taiwo
Victoria Taiwo
  • Save
Food Delivery App food delivery app design food app design design app design uiuxdesign ui design
Download color palette

I'm a foodie and I enjoy creating designs that relate to food😁.
Here's a food delivery application I designed recently. I hope you love it as much as I do

Victoria Taiwo
Victoria Taiwo

More by Victoria Taiwo

View profile
    • Like