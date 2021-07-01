Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #021: Home Monitoring Dashboard

Daily UI #021: Home Monitoring Dashboard consumption dashboard home monitor monitor home ipad dailyui021 dailyui
Trying to get back into the swing of things with something simple. I wanted to practice showing visual clarity on this one, since dashboards tend to be quite information heavy.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
