Andrew Fernandez

UX Writing Day - 14

UX Writing Day - 14
One more challenge to go!

Scenario: a user is shopping using a price comparison app that boasts “real-time” pricing on items. As they are checking the price of an item, something goes wrong. The problem is unknown.

Challenge: write a message that informs the user that they cannot access the app right now. You cannot specify "why" the app doesn't work, you also want them to continue using the app.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
