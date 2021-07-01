Trending designs to inspire you
Modernhead Serif Typeface | Font
Modernhead Serif is a 3 weights font family.
Modernhead Serif is a modern, clean and simple serif font. It has 252 glyphs and supports multiple foreign languages. Is perfect for modern logo designs, headers and small amounts of text. It contains an uppercase and lowercase alphabet with numbers and symbols.
What you get:
Modernhead Serif Regular - FREE
Modernhead Serif Bold
Modernhead Serif Black