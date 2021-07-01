Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Type a Song

Type a Song
This is a website for music lovers to improve their typing speed by typing their favorite songs' lyrics.
The gamification used in this website helps them grow faster.
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
