Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arpan Chandra Das

2FourK

Arpan Chandra Das
Arpan Chandra Das
  • Save
2FourK letter typography typography logo
Download color palette

Client Brief :
I want the text of my logo to look different and new. I'm keeping same heart logo. but I just want 2FourK to look good, I have attacked several versions of logo over time and some of my more recent attempts. The sooner the better really as I have been struggeling to get there myself.

I am also looking for text design that allows a couple of different configurations, for different shapes and compositions.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Arpan Chandra Das
Arpan Chandra Das

More by Arpan Chandra Das

View profile
    • Like