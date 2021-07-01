Trending designs to inspire you
Client Brief :
I want the text of my logo to look different and new. I'm keeping same heart logo. but I just want 2FourK to look good, I have attacked several versions of logo over time and some of my more recent attempts. The sooner the better really as I have been struggeling to get there myself.
I am also looking for text design that allows a couple of different configurations, for different shapes and compositions.