Login 2.0 - Branded Experiences

Events are a powerful opportunity to bring people together with a common theme or shared interest. In these moments, event organizers put a premium on being able to tell a story through branding. Controlling the look and feel of an event means being able to provide a deeper and more emotional experience for your audience.

As an event organizer using digital technology, the login page is a crucial first touchpoint.

Earlier this year, Cadence redesigned the login page and workflow to not only provide a tighter user experience but to also give more opportunity for branding and storytelling. Additions like having multiple login methods (password, instant login link, single sign-on) and being able to control the logo, imagery, and display the event name, dates, and registration link gives event organizers even more freedom to express their brand.

This effort was led by Cadence's Head of Design, Adam Sadowski.

