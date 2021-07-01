Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Whether you’re running an outreach campaign using LinkedIn automation tools or sending connect requests manually, know that your LinkedIn summary will play the key role if they accept or reject your request.
Learn more here
https://stevejohnsonstories.medium.com/a-good-linkedin-summary-is-important-for-successful-outreach-here-is-how-you-can-write-a-perfect-f78ef6fc412c