Soumik Das

Still

Soumik Das
Soumik Das
  • Save
Still communication design adobe photoshop graphic design blender 3d illustration 3d art illustration surreal abstract 3d abstract 3d
Download color palette

Initial Thoughts were to show Ups and Downs through abstract scenes. Here you can see three different Moods. On the extreme left, you have a mood holding Smartphone, Basically showing Anxiety of Social Media, Then You have Need, Desire for more and different things, Materialistic love, in the Middle. Then on the right, you can see the leisure motion in mood.

Soumik Das
Soumik Das

More by Soumik Das

View profile
    • Like