Mixed Reality American Football App

Collaborated with Thomas Bomjan Tamang, a product owner.

AGON (“Competition/Contest”) is a mixed reality-based application that enhances a player’s performance (especially an offensive team in American Football) by facilitating the adoption of core tactical elements in an early period of skill acquisition.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
