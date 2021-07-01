vlad.papanov

Music Studio - Some time Records

Music Studio - Some time Records web vocal branding ui ux web ux design ui vocal studio studio design
Landing Page development for the music studio
"Music studio - Some time Records"

The basis of the design is based on high-quality photographs.
We sell not only a studio, but also premise.
The space, in which people will need to work and feel
comfortable at the same time.

It was important to show what tools are offered
and what services the studio can provide.

A very emotional photo of a singing child is located
on the main screen, the photo emphasizes whether you are
a professional or not, we will help you make a high-quality
recording and the performance of the composition,
as stated in the offer: -
"We will bring to life any of your musical ideas."

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
