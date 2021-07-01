Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paper Therapy

Paper Therapy 2021 trends 2020 trends meditation app relax app application web application web app mobile design responsive design responsive branding logo illustration web web-design ux ui elements uidesign ui design
Hello friends.

New concept is here. Paper Therapy is a relaxing web application, that is accompanied by professional psychologists who are ready to help everyone individually.

Let me know If you like it.

I'm always open for new projects!
Send me a message: lehantinfix@gmail.com

Awwwards Young Jury & Freelance UI/UX Designer
