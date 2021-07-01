Pincone - Illustrations for User Testing Blog Post

Trending designs to inspire you
When you thinking of user testing, what is the first that comes up to your mind? These are a few illustrations created for the soon to be published blog post about user testing and techniques that we applied to our project - Pincone! Three different approaches connected with Pincone branding colors.
Leave a comment which one is your favorite and help us decide which one should be the cover in our blog post.