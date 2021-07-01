Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sihans Design

Simugant fonts

Sihans Design
Sihans Design
  • Save
Simugant fonts graphic design
Download color palette

Simugant is a beautiful modern signature font with a unique feel and a stunning impact. It will add a luxury spark to any design project that you wish to create! This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the amazing glyphs and ligatures with ease!
COMPATIBILITY

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Sihans Design
Sihans Design

More by Sihans Design

View profile
    • Like