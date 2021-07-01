Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 061 :: Redeem Coupon

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 061 :: Redeem Coupon mobile shopping deal coupon dailyui061 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

This coupon app allows users to redeem their earned coupons from their virtual wallet. Users simply choose the coupon and show the barcode at checkout to redeem. The design is very minimal yet concise as it's only necessary for the coupon's code, details, and expiration date to be displayed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like