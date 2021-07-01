Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The seventh principle of good design by Dieter Rams

The seventh principle of good design by Dieter Rams
A concept of the main page for presenting the 7th commandment of good design by Dieter Rams. I came up with the idea of repeating patterns as to both graphic elements and text blocks.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
