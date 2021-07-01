Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Treat Time! - Food app concept

Treat Time! - Food app concept
Hi everybody! 👋

Today's exploration is about a mobile food app. And because it's summer time, I was dreaming about barbecues while designing, so... guess It had to happen 😅

Hope you enjoyed it and feel free to give me some feedback.
Happy browsing 😃

