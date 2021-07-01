Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Creative People,
Hope you guys are doing well : Here's my new shot about the Medical Landing Page Design exploration work. It will help you to Book your doctor online.
I would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design : 🙂
Press ''L'' if you appreciate it.
_______
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects.
Follow me: Behance | Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Email: muhsin.ahmed999@gmail.com