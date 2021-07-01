Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Remote UX design sprints

Here is an animation that we created to post on socials. The animation was used to accompany posts about our UX design sprint process, that since the pandemic we have adapted to work remotely! Designed by Ariane, animated by Danilo.

App, Web, UX Design, DX & Innovation Specialists
