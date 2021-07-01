Looking for new opportunities & adventures

Nils Pedersen

After almost 3 great years at ARK36, where I have worked
as a remote freelance graphic designer, I am now ready and
motivated to seek new adventures.

I am open to relocate, remote fulltime and freelance
graphic design positions.

Please look at my resume and portfolio - the link will be below.

Link to resume and portfolio book can be found here: https://bit.ly/3wb4jeM
Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nilspedersendk/

