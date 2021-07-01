Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pixirhy

Serachi Jewels - Web Design System

Pixirhy
Pixirhy
Hire Us
  • Save
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Serachi Jewels - Web Design System web design visual design styles cape guidelines color kit ui components style guide handoff ui ux typography grid spacing branding design system product design grid system art direction design
Download color palette
  1. mockup 1231.jpg
  2. Dribbble Shot color 2.jpg
  3. Dribbble Shot color 3.jpg
  4. Dribbble Shot.jpg
  5. Dribbble Shot2.jpg
  6. Dribbble Shot color 1.jpg
  7. Dribbble Shot3.jpg
  8. ASDASDA.png

This are the design elements and components we used to craft the Serachi Jewels Website.

These are the design elements and components we used to craft the Serachi Jewels Website.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Websites, and illustrations.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Pixirhy
Pixirhy
Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
Hire Us

More by Pixirhy

View profile
    • Like